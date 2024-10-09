Mohamoud Diabate Injury: Designated to return

Diabate (hip) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Diabate had missed Cleveland's last four contests after suffering a hip injury during the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but it appears he'll be returning to the field soon. Cleveland now has 21 days to activate Diabate to its active roster before he reverts to IR. Expect the 23-year-old to serve as a depth piece in the Browns' middle linebacker corps once he's fully past his hip issue.