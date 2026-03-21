Mohamoud Diabate headshot

Mohamoud Diabate News: Links up with Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Diabate signed a contract with Tennessee on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Diabate spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with Cleveland. He played in all 17 games last season and made six starts, but the Browns decided not to tender him after the campaign. Diabate should provide Tennessee with depth at linebacker and could see a fair amount of defensive snaps.

Mohamoud Diabate
Tennessee Titans
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