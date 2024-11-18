Mohamoud Diabate News: Tallies seven stops in loss

Diabate recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints.

Despite Jordan Hicks' return in Week 11, Diabate still played 79 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps and finished as Cleveland's third-leading tackler. Diabate has now accumulated 33 total tackles and two passes defended through six appearances this season. His next opportunity to contribute will come in Week 12, when the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.