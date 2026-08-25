Moliki Matavao headshot

Moliki Matavao Injury: Moved to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Saints placed Matavao (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Matavao sustained a knee injury during Saturday's 34-0 preseason loss to the Rams. The tight end's placement on IR means he will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement. Matavao logged three catches for 34 yards in Saturday's game and had a good chance to make the 53-man roster.

Moliki Matavao
New Orleans Saints
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