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Monroe Freeling News: Picked by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Panthers selected Freeling in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 19th overall.

Freeling (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) might be more potential than polish after starting just one year at Georgia, but that one year was promising to the point that this selection looks like a steal for the Panthers. Carolina might be unsure of what to expect in the recovery process for Ikem Ekwonu (patellar tendon), and the otherwise excellent Taylor Moton at right tackle will turn 32 in August. As much as Freeling played left tackle at Georgia and can easily project there in the NFL, Freeling could just as easily play on the right side.

Monroe Freeling
Carolina Panthers
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