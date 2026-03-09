Montaric Brown News: Re-ups with Jags on three-year deal
Jacksonville re-signed Brown to a three-year, $33 million contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Brown, a 2022 seventh-round pick, emerged as a capable starter at slot corner for the Jaguars in 2024 and now re-signs with the team for the foreseeable future. While Brown's unreliable tackle totals and lack of demonstrable big-play ability keep him off the IDP radar in most fantasy formats, he's entrenched as a key part of Jacksonville's secondary for the 2026 season and beyond.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Montaric Brown See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips56 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips59 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview72 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Montaric Brown See More