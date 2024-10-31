Fantasy Football
Montez Sweat Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Sweat (shin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Sweat injured his shin during the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Commanders. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he's trending in the right direction by practicing Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion. Friday's injury report will provide clarity on Sweat's status ahead against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Sweat cannot play, Darrell Taylor and rookie fifth-rounder Austin Booker would be candidates to see more snaps at defensive end alongside starter DeMarcus Walker.

Montez Sweat
Chicago Bears
