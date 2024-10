Sweat (shin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end made four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and two tackles for losses, before exiting. Sweat came into the day with 11 tackles (seven solo), including 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble on the year. Darrell Taylor and Austin Booker are Chicago's backup defensive ends.