Montez Sweat Injury: Questionable versus Green Bay

Sweat (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

After logging a DNP on Wednesday, Sweat got in a limited session Thursday and full practice Friday, putting him on a good track to play Sunday. He'd previously been battling a shin issue that cost him the Bears' Week 9 contest. On the season, Sweat has 16 tackles (10 solo), including 3.5 sacks, seven QB hits, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.