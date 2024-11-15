Montez Sweat Injury: Questionable versus Green Bay
Sweat (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
After logging a DNP on Wednesday, Sweat got in a limited session Thursday and full practice Friday, putting him on a good track to play Sunday. He'd previously been battling a shin issue that cost him the Bears' Week 9 contest. On the season, Sweat has 16 tackles (10 solo), including 3.5 sacks, seven QB hits, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now