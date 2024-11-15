Fantasy Football
Montez Sweat Injury: Questionable versus Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:18pm

Sweat (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

After logging a DNP on Wednesday, Sweat got in a limited session Thursday and full practice Friday, putting him on a good track to play Sunday. He'd previously been battling a shin issue that cost him the Bears' Week 9 contest. On the season, Sweat has 16 tackles (10 solo), including 3.5 sacks, seven QB hits, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

