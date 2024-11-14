Montez Sweat Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Sweat (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Sweat was held out of Wednesday's session due to an ankle issue, but he was able to return to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. If Sweat is able to log at least a limited practice Friday, he should be able to suit up Sunday against the Packers. Across eight regular-season games, the 2019 first-round pick has registered 16 tackles (10 solo), including 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble.