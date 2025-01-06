Montez Sweat News: Lowest sack total since 2021

Sweat tallied one stop in the Bears 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Sweat was coming off a career year in 2023, when he posted 57 tackles and 12.5 sacks when he played for both the Commanders and the Bears. This year, the veteran recorded 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks, which represented his lowest career total on a per-game basis in each category. The pass rusher is signed with the Bears through 2027.