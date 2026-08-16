Montez Sweat News: Returns to practice
Sweat (undisclosed) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.
Sweat had not practiced since early August due to an unknown minor issue. The starting defensive end was afforded time to get healthy and is now set to suit up. The Bears' second preseason contest is against the Bengals next Saturday, and Sweat will likely open the game with the first-team defense for at least a few snaps of live football.
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