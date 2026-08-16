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Montorie Foster News: Shines in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Foster caught five of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-7 preseason loss to the Cowboys, building on what has been a strong performance in training camp, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Foster had a five-yard touchdown catch and almost added a 68-yard touchdown to his stat line Saturday, but Drew Lock overthrew an open Foster down the sideline in a game during which the Seahawks rested most of their starters. Foster's strong preseason debut could help him in his quest to secure a depth role in a Seattle wide receiver room that also includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo and Emmanuel Henderson. The 25-year-old Foster will look to keep building momentum in Seattle's second preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 23.

Montorie Foster
Seattle Seahawks
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