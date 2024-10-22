Montravius Adams Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Steelers placed Adams (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Adams suffered a knee injury during the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Jets on Sunday. He was already ruled out for Week 8 against the Giants, but the injury is severe enough to warrant a multi-week absence for the 2017 third-round pick. Adams will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is Week 13 against the Bengals on Dec. 1. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Adams tallied eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks.