Adams (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The backup nose tackle did not record a stat before exiting. Adams had eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Pittsburgh's first six games. Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk are the other backup defensive linemen available for the Steelers on Sunday.