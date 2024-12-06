Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Montravius Adams headshot

Montravius Adams Injury: Remaining on IR for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Adams (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice but has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Adams was able to finish the week strong with consecutive full practices, but he will need at least one more week to fully recover from a knee injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Jets. Adams' next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Montravius Adams
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now