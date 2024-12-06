Montravius Adams Injury: Remaining on IR for Week 14

Adams (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice but has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Adams was able to finish the week strong with consecutive full practices, but he will need at least one more week to fully recover from a knee injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Jets. Adams' next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 15.