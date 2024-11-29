Fantasy Football
Montravius Adams headshot

Montravius Adams Injury: Will remain on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Adams was placed on the Steelers' injured reserve Oct. 22 due to a knee injury he suffered against the Jets in Week 7. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and while he was able to finish the week with consecutive limited practices, he will not be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game. Adams' next opportunity to play will be Week 14 against Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Montravius Adams
Pittsburgh Steelers
