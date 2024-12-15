Montravius Adams News: Comes off IR for Week 15
Adams (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.
Per Lauten, Adams is expected to play Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle missed each of the Steelers' past six contests while dealing with a knee issue. Adams will likely take on a rotational role upon his return.
