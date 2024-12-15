Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Montravius Adams headshot

Montravius Adams News: Comes off IR for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Adams (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.

Per Lauten, Adams is expected to play Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle missed each of the Steelers' past six contests while dealing with a knee issue. Adams will likely take on a rotational role upon his return.

Montravius Adams
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now