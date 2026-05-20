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Montrell Johnson Injury: Agrees to injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Johnson (undisclosed) was waived from Carolina's IR with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson reverted to IR after going unclaimed on waivers with an injury designation May 19, but it now appears the Panthers are moving on from the Florida product. He has yet to appear in an NFL game after tallying 593 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry during his senior campaign in 2024.

Montrell Johnson
 Free Agent
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