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Montrell Johnson Injury: Reverts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Johnson (undisclosed) reverted to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Johnson will remain with the Panthers after going unclaimed on waivers. The 23-year-old signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January and will now be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign unless he's waived with an injury settlement.

Montrell Johnson
Carolina Panthers
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