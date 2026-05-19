Montrell Johnson Injury: Reverts to IR
Johnson (undisclosed) reverted to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Johnson will remain with the Panthers after going unclaimed on waivers. The 23-year-old signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January and will now be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign unless he's waived with an injury settlement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Montrell Johnson See More
-
NFL Draft
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs62 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason268 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage274 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Thursday286 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Watch: Top UDFA Signings After the 2025 NFL DraftMay 12, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Montrell Johnson See More