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Montrell Johnson Injury: Waived by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Panthers waived Johnson (undisclosed) with an injury designation Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with Carolina in January after signing to the team's practice squad in December. With the waived/injured designation, the 23-year-old will return to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday.

Montrell Johnson
 Free Agent
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