Montrell Johnson News: Set to join Philadelphia

Johnson is slated to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Johnson played for Florida for the past three seasons, and 2022 was arguable his most productive year as he finished with 155 carries for 841 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 12 catches for 58 yards and another score. He runs physically through defenders and isn't shy to work between the tackles, but his lack of production as a pass-catching back could limit his trajectory at the NFL level. Assuming he signs with the Eagles, Johnson would compete for a depth spot at running back behind Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley and AJ Dillon.