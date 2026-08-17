Montrell Johnson News: Works out with Washington
Johnson (undisclosed) had a tryout with the Commanders on Sunday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Johnson was cut by the Panthers in late May after reaching an injury settlement with the team following an undisclosed injury. The running back also had a tryout with the Cardinals on Saturday, so he's officially recovered from whatever injury was bothering him in the spring.
Montrell Johnson
Free Agent
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