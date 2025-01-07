Fantasy Football
Montrell Washington headshot

Montrell Washington News: Back with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

The Chiefs signed Washington to the practice squad Tuesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Washington spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Chiefs' practice squad, and he was elevated for Week 8 against the Raiders and played 10 snaps (five on offense, five on special teams), but otherwise didn't show up in the box score. He was cut from the practice squad Dec. 30 in order to make room for linebacker Blake Lynch, but Washington is back on the practice squad and will be available for elevation to the active roster during the Chiefs' playoff run.

