Montrell Washington News: Let go by Kansas City

The Chiefs cut Washington from the practice squad Monday.

Washington signed with the Chiefs' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 8 against the Raiders, during which he played 10 snaps (five on offense, five on special teams) and logged 14 kick return yards. Washington will have an opportunity to catch on with another team in need of wide receiver and special teams help.