Morgan Fox News: Free agent after 3.5-sack season
Fox had 3.5 sacks among his 27 tackles (19 solo) and added one pass defensed in the 2024 regular season.
Fox dressed for all 17 regular-season games but started only three. He added two tackles (one solo) in the Chargers' wild-card round playoff exit against the Texans. The 30-year-old defensive lineman is set to be an unrestricted free agent after spending the past three seasons with the Chargers.
