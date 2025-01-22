Fantasy Football
Morgan Fox headshot

Morgan Fox News: Free agent after 3.5-sack season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Fox had 3.5 sacks among his 27 tackles (19 solo) and added one pass defensed in the 2024 regular season.

Fox dressed for all 17 regular-season games but started only three. He added two tackles (one solo) in the Chargers' wild-card round playoff exit against the Texans. The 30-year-old defensive lineman is set to be an unrestricted free agent after spending the past three seasons with the Chargers.

Morgan Fox
Los Angeles Chargers
