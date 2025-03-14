Morgan Fox News: Heading to Atlanta
Fox signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Falcons on Friday, Matt Urben of USA Today reports.
Fox spent the last three years with the Chargers and played in every single regular-season game over that span. He finished the 2024 campaign with 27 tackles (19 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 regular-season games. Fox bolsters the Falcons' defensive-line rotation, and his addition should help mitigate the sting of losing Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett to the Bears in free agency.
