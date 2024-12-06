Morgan Moses Injury: Could play Sunday
Moses (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Moses sustained a shoulder injury in the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks, but he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, giving himself a chance to play in Week 14. If the veteran offensive lineman is sidelined Sunday, expect Carter Warren to serve as the Jets' top right tackle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now