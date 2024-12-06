Fantasy Football
Morgan Moses

Morgan Moses Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:35pm

Moses (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Moses sustained a shoulder injury in the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks, but he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, giving himself a chance to play in Week 14. If the veteran offensive lineman is sidelined Sunday, expect Carter Warren to serve as the Jets' top right tackle.

Morgan Moses
New York Jets

