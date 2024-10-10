Morgan Moses Injury: Likely to return

Moses (knee) is on track to play Monday against the Bills, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Moses sustained an MCL sprain and bone bruise back on Sept. 19 against the Patriots and has been out of action since. Originally given a 2-to-4-week timeline for recovery, the Virginia product is in the latter half of that, putting him right on schedule. Assuming he does play, he should take back over starting right tackle duties against Buffalo in Week 6.