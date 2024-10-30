Morgan Moses Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Moses (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.

Moses popped up on the Jets' injury report with a knee issue following the team's Week 8 loss to the Patriots, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week. If the veteran offensive lineman can't play through the pain Thursday night, expect 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu to serve as the Jets' top right tackle.