Morgan Moses News: Listed as available
Moses (shoulder) is available for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins, Randy Lange of the Jets' official website reports.
Moses drew a questionable designation after injuring his shoulder in last week's loss to Seattle. It looks like he is feeling well enough to give it a go. Thus, look for him to take on his usual responsibilities at right tackle assuming any setbacks are avoided.
