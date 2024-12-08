Fantasy Football
Morgan Moses headshot

Morgan Moses News: Listed as available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Moses (shoulder) is available for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins, Randy Lange of the Jets' official website reports.

Moses drew a questionable designation after injuring his shoulder in last week's loss to Seattle. It looks like he is feeling well enough to give it a go. Thus, look for him to take on his usual responsibilities at right tackle assuming any setbacks are avoided.

Morgan Moses
New York Jets
More Stats & News
