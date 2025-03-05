Morgan Moses News: Officially past knee issue

Moses (knee) was cleared by the Jets' medical staff Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 34-year-old offensive lineman, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, played through a Grade 2 MCL sprain for the majority of the 2024 NFL season. However, he now appears to have moved past the injury following clearance from the Jets' medical staff. Moses can now enter the free-agent market fully healthy as he looks to return for his 12th NFL season in 2025.