Moro Ojomo News: Takes step up in Year 2

Ojomo finished the 2024 season with 20 total tackles (six solo) over 17 regular-season games.

Ojomo saw a significant increase in workload in his second season with the Eagles, playing 370 defensive snaps and 70 snaps on special teams while appearing in all 17 of the team's games during the regular season. With fellow defensive end Milton Williams entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, it's possible Ojomo sees another uptick in usage in 2025.