Mory Bamba Injury: Sidelined with knee injury

Bamba is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a right knee injury, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Bamba likely suffered the injury during Friday's 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers in the team's preseason opener. The cornerback recorded five total tackles (three solo) and four passes defensed in the contest, but he now appears to be set to miss the remainder of the preseason.