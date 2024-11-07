MyCole Pruitt Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Pruitt (knee) did not practice Thursday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Pruitt initially suffered a knee injury in Week 2, causing him to miss four contests, but he was able to return to game action in Week 7. He wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday, so perhaps this is more of a rest day or Pruitt may have suffered an aggravation of some sort. Pruitt has played 42 percent of the offensive snaps in games he's been healthy for this season, catching two of three targets for 19 yards. He's mainly been a blocker.