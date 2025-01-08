Fantasy Football
MyCole Pruitt

MyCole Pruitt Injury: Downgrades to DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Pruitt (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Pruitt was limited in practice Tuesday due to a knee issue, and he appears to have now taken a step backward in his recovery. If the veteran No. 3 tight end is unable to play during Saturday's wild-card road game against the Ravens, his absence will deplete Pittsburgh's depth behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

MyCole Pruitt
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
