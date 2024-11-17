MyCole Pruitt Injury: Inactive for Week 11

Pruitt (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pruitt missed practice all week due to a knee injury he aggravated in Week 10 against the Commanders. Given his lack of practice participation, Pruitt may also be in danger of missing the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Browns on Thursday, Nov. 21. The Steelers will roll with Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward as the three tight ends for Sunday's contest.