Pruitt (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pruitt sustained a knee injury during the Steelers' Week 2 win over the Broncos that has sidelined him for the team's last two games. The Southern Illinois product will likely have to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Steelers' Week 5 matchup against the Cowboys.