Coach Mike Tomlin labeled Pruitt (knee) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

It's not an official designation, but it sounds like the Steelers don't expect Pruitt to return for Week 6. It would be Pruitt's fourth consecutive missed contest. The Steelers will continue to roll with Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward in Pruitt's absence.