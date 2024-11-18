MyCole Pruitt Injury: Still tending to injury

Pruitt (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Pruitt is still working his way through a knee injury and was unable to suit up for Sunday's win over the Ravens. With Pittsburgh set to play the Browns on Thursday, the team didn't hold a practice, but if they did, Pruitt would not have participated. He'll likely have a chance to get on the field for an actual practice, or at least a walkthrough Tuesday.