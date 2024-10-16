MyCole Pruitt News: Appears past knee injury

Pruitt (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.

Pruitt suffered a knee injury in Week 2 against the Broncos, which has kept him sidelined for the Steelers' last four games. The veteran tight end seems to be over the issue, as he was able to practice without limitations Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, Pruitt should return for Week 7 against the Jets and serve in a depth role at tight end behind Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward.