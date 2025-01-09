Fantasy Football
MyCole Pruitt headshot

MyCole Pruitt News: Cleared for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Pruitt (knee) practiced in full Thursday and does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pruitt was limited Tuesday then missed practice Wednesday, but his knee injury ultimately won't impact his availability for Saturday's road wild-card round matchup. Expect Pruitt to handle his usual depth role at tight end behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

