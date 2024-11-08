MyCole Pruitt News: Past knee injury
Pruitt (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pruitt popped up on the Steelers' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a knee issue, but he then upgraded to a full practice Friday, suggesting that he's returned to full health. Expect the Southern Illinois product to serve as Pittsburgh's fourth-string tight end in Week 10, playing behind Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now