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Mykal Walker News: Re-signs with Gang Green

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Jets re-signed Walker on Friday, Jack Bell of the team's official site reports.

Walker was cut by the Cardinals at the end of training camp, but he quickly caught on with the Jets on the practice squad in early September before being signed to the active roster in October. He worked in a rotational role on defense while serving on special teams and finished the 2025 regular season with 31 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defense across 14 games. Walker will likely reprise that roles for the Jets in 2026.

Mykal Walker
New York Jets
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