Mykel Williams Injury: Should be ready for training camp

49ers GM John Lynch said Sunday that Williams (knee) is expected to be back for training camp, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Williams tore the ACL and lateral meniscus in his right knee during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Giants. Lynch acknowledged that the 2025 first-round pick might take longer than fellow defensive end Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL about 1.5 months earlier in late September. Williams tallied 20 tackles and a sack over nine games as a rookie.