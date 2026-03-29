Mykel Williams headshot

Mykel Williams Injury: Should be ready for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

49ers GM John Lynch said Sunday that Williams (knee) is expected to be back for training camp, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Williams tore the ACL and lateral meniscus in his right knee during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Giants. Lynch acknowledged that the 2025 first-round pick might take longer than fellow defensive end Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL about 1.5 months earlier in late September. Williams tallied 20 tackles and a sack over nine games as a rookie.

Mykel Williams
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mykel Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mykel Williams See More
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: 49ers vs. Bears
NFL
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: 49ers vs. Bears
Author Image
Mario Puig
91 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
98 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
98 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
99 days ago
NFL Week 16 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
101 days ago