Myles Adams News: Let go by Seattle

The Seahawks waived Adams on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move makes room on the Seahawks' 53-man roster for AJ Finley, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday. Adams has been a healthy scratch for the Seahawks' last six games after appearing in three of the first five games of the 2024 regular season, logging three tackles (one solo) over that span. Assuming he clears waivers, Adams will look to sign with a team in need of depth at defensive tackle.