Myles Bryant News: Links up with Browns
Cleveland signed Bryant to a contract on Monday.
Bryant appeared in 11 regular-season games with the Texans in 2025, totaling 40 tackles (22 solo in that span). He began last year on Houston's practice squad but garnered an increased workload on defense as the campaign progressed. Now with the Browns, Bryant looks set to compete for snaps at slot corner with Myles Harden.
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