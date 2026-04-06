Myles Bryant headshot

Myles Bryant News: Links up with Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 2:15pm

Cleveland signed Bryant to a contract on Monday.

Bryant appeared in 11 regular-season games with the Texans in 2025, totaling 40 tackles (22 solo in that span). He began last year on Houston's practice squad but garnered an increased workload on defense as the campaign progressed. Now with the Browns, Bryant looks set to compete for snaps at slot corner with Myles Harden.

Myles Bryant
Cleveland Browns
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