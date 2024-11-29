Fantasy Football
Myles Bryant News: Promoted to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 5:49am

Bryant was promoted to Houston's 53-man roster from the practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Adding Bryant to the 53-man is a reaction to Jalen Pitre's torn pectoral injury, which will sideline him indefinitely. Jimmie Ward will slot in a nickel cornerback for Pitre, while the versatile Bryant offers depth and nickel, outside corner and safety. Bryant can also return punts if needed.

