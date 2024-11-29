Myles Bryant News: Promoted to roster
Bryant was promoted to Houston's 53-man roster from the practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Adding Bryant to the 53-man is a reaction to Jalen Pitre's torn pectoral injury, which will sideline him indefinitely. Jimmie Ward will slot in a nickel cornerback for Pitre, while the versatile Bryant offers depth and nickel, outside corner and safety. Bryant can also return punts if needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now