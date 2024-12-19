Myles Garrett Injury: Dealing with back injury

Garrett (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The back injury appears to be a new one for Garrett, as he wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report. The veteran pass rusher has worked through various injuries all season, and his practice participation Friday will indicate his status heading into Sunday's AFC North clash against the Bengals. Garrett has logged 4.0 sacks over the Browns' last five games since the Week 10 bye.