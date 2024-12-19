Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Garrett headshot

Myles Garrett Injury: Dealing with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Garrett (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The back injury appears to be a new one for Garrett, as he wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report. The veteran pass rusher has worked through various injuries all season, and his practice participation Friday will indicate his status heading into Sunday's AFC North clash against the Bengals. Garrett has logged 4.0 sacks over the Browns' last five games since the Week 10 bye.

Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now