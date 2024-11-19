Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Myles Garrett headshot

Myles Garrett Injury: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Garrett (hip) did not practice Tuesday.

Garrett, however, spoke with the media before practice and suggested he's going to play Thursday night against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Garrett has been battling various injuries all season. Through 10 games, Garrett has 23 tackles (21 solo), including 7.0 sacks, 15 QB hits and a pair of forced fumbles.

Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now