Myles Garrett Injury: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Garrett (hip) did not practice Tuesday.

Garrett, however, spoke with the media before practice and suggested he's going to play Thursday night against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Garrett has been battling various injuries all season. Through 10 games, Garrett has 23 tackles (21 solo), including 7.0 sacks, 15 QB hits and a pair of forced fumbles.